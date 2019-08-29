Home

Viewing
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mt. Moriah Christian Ministry
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Moriah Christian Ministry
Jerline Christine Johnson Obituary
Jerline Christine Johnson
Jerline Christine Johnson, 64, a native and lifelong residence of St. Augustine, FL was born on Thursday, September 9, 1954 to Robert Stillman Sr. & Evelyn Sanks in St. Augustine, FL.
Jerline Johnson leaves to cherish her precious memories, her loving and devoted husband, James W. Johnson; mother, Evelyn Sanks; children, Demetria (Cameron) Harris, Gerald Robinson, Andre Robinson, Carl Robinson Jr., Vickie Lavern Johnson; and a host of extended family.
The viewing will be 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Mt. Moriah Christian Ministry, Rev. Ronald Stafford, Pastor and eulogist. The Homegoing Celebration will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Mt. Moriah Christian Ministry. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, St. Augustine, FL. Family and friends may sign the register book at www.colemansmortuary.com
Arrangements are in the caring hands of Coleman's Mortuary Family
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.