Jerome E "Jerry" Ambrosini

Jerome E. (Jerry) Ambrosini – 69, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home in St. Augustine, FL surrounded by his loving family while listening to his favorite soft Jazz music following a relatively short illness.

Jerry was born on February 26, 1951 in Akron, Ohio. He was the eldest son of the late Edward and Kathryn Ambrosini. He lived his earlier childhood years in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio before relocating to New Haven, Indiana with his family.

He graduated from New Haven High School, Indiana, and attended Indiana University Fort Wayne campus for four years.

Jerry was a talented individual and excelled in the areas of art and music. He spent many years as lead guitarist for a number of successful bands and performed musically as a full-time career for several years. Jerry later relocated to the SF bay area of California and held positions in several companies in the area of IT and communications. During his work in California, his jobs took him throughout the United States and to Japan.

He enjoyed watching baseball games (televised or live) and doing word puzzles. One of his prized possessions was a life-long collection of vinyl record albums for which he meticulously compiled a database of titles and songs therein. He also enjoyed his home and spending time around the house. A favorite activity was playing with and taking his dog "RileyBea" for walks in the neighborhood and aggravating his cat "Darci". While in California, "going to see Uncle Jerry" was a very popular activity of his nieces and nephew.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife Debra K (Wainright), step-sons Wayne (Shawnee) Theroux and Jeffrey (Leslie) Theroux of Fremont California, and step-grandsons Curtis, Taevin, Damien, Grayson, and step-granddaughter Leila. He is also survived by his brother, Stephen (Lois) Ambrosini of Concord, NC. He leaves behind a number of cousins and their families spread around the United States and an aunt in Florida. He also leaves behind brothers-in-law Charles "Frankie" Wainright Jr, Dennis Wainright, and John Wainright and their families.

There will be no formal services or celebrations and arrangements are being provided by the Neptune Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store