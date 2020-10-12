Jerome Edward "Jerry" HendersonJerome Edward "Jerry" Henderson, 104, St. Augustine, passed away October 9, 2020 at his home. He was born in Schuylkill County, PA and had resided in St. Augustine since 1979, moving here from Maryland. Jerry proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, having served during WW II. After his honorable discharge he worked as a service station manager until his retirement. He was a member of the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association and the 6th Armor Division Association and fought in the Battle of the Bulge under Patton as a tank commander. He also served as a volunteer with Meals on Wheels for 32 years, was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church and the Holy Name Society. Jerry loved golf and he was a longtime member and treasurer of the St. Augustine Shores Men's Golf Association, and played up until the age of 100.Graveside services with military honors will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday October 14, 2020 at San Lorenzo Cemetery.He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Lucy Henderson, St. Augustine; two children, Cecelia Doane, Germantown, MD, Lori Leahy, Murrells Inlet, SC; 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 1 great great granddaughter.He was preceded in death by their son, Edward William Henderson.St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.