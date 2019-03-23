|
|
Jerry Carl Haddock, age 77, of St. Augustine, passed away on the first day of spring and a super moon, March 20, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. He was born and raised in Oklahoma City, OK and had resided in St. Augustine, FL since 2002, moving here after raising his children in Richardson, TX. Jerry excelled in academics and sports at Bishop McGuiness High School, lettering in basketball and baseball. At the University of Oklahoma, Jerry continued to play basketball and baseball, pitching his way to several school records by the time he graduated. He still holds records for most innings pitched in a game, and most strike outs in a game. He graduated with a Bachelor of Business degree, then served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Jerry worked for many years as a manager with Sun Oil Company in Tulsa. He most recently worked for Optimal Solutions in Texas as a computer programming consultant. Jerry was an avid golfer, part of the Ocean Gallery / Seascape Circle golf group, but will be most remembered as an entertaining story teller. More than anything, Jerry was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many, and he will be deeply missed.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Nancy Haddock of St. Augustine; sons, Robert Scott Haddock of Denton, TX; Richard Edward Haddock of Tomball, TX, Adam Price Haddock of Oregon; a daughter, Leighanne Sarah Haddock of Santa Monica, CA; sister, Shirley Ann Thompson of Oklahoma City, OK; sister-in-law Beverly Reeves Haddock of Oklahoma City, OK; several cousins, nieces, nephews, many friends and four grandsons.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday March 24, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. A reception will follow the services at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations in Jerry's memory can be made to: Bailey Family Center for Caring, c/o Community Hospice of NE FL., 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonvillle, FL. 32257.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 23 to Mar. 31, 2019