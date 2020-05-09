Jerry Dubik
Jerry Dubik
Jerry Dubik passed away May 8, 2020 in Elkton, FL.
He is survived by his wife, Helene, daughter, Stacy Dubik, brother, Chester Dubik and sister, Renata Korbecki.
A funeral mass will be held at Corpus Christi with a burial at San Lorenzo at a later date.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements www.craigfuneralhome.com



Published in St. Augustine Record from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
