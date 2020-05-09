Jerry Dubik
Jerry Dubik passed away May 8, 2020 in Elkton, FL.
He is survived by his wife, Helene, daughter, Stacy Dubik, brother, Chester Dubik and sister, Renata Korbecki.
A funeral mass will be held at Corpus Christi with a burial at San Lorenzo at a later date.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements www.craigfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 9 to May 10, 2020.