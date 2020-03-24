Home

Jerry Pomar


1942 - 2020
Jerry Pomar Obituary
Jerry Pomar
Jerry Wayne Pomar, 77, a native and lifelong resident of St. Augustine, passed away at his home on February 29, 2020. He was born April 30, 1942 in St. Augustine, son of the late Roscoe Anthony and Ellie Geraldine Pomar. He was preceded in death by his loving partner, Magi Gillogly. He had worked in the restaurant business for many years including ownership of Castanets on Vilano Beach with his late wife, Coralee Moore. He spent many hours in the kitchen entertaining friends and family members and truly loved being a chef. In addition he served in the Coast Guard and received his license to operate and navigate passenger vehicles throughout the Florida coast. He worked as an attendant on Vilano beach for many years. He grew up in St. Augustine and spent a few years living in Tennessee before moving back to St. Augustine last year.
A celebration of his life will be held at a future date in Gallatin, TN upon completion of arrangements.
He is survived by his stepchildren, Sonya Picchietti and Frank Kemp; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
