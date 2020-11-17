Jerry TurnageOn Veterans Day, 11 Nov 2020, QMC (SS) Jerry O. TURNAGE, Jr. USN, Retired, departed on his eternal patrol aboard the USS EVERSAIL. Chief Turnage, 76 yo, proudly served 28 years in the U.S. Navy aboard various submarines on the East and West coasts. In 1989 he retired from the Navy. Prior to moving to Biloxi MS, Chief Turnage and his wife resided for many years in St. Augustine Beach, FL. Chief Turnage is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda R. (Snyder) Turnage, Biloxi MS; daughter, Colleen M. Turnage (Christopher H.) Higgins, Denver CO; granddaughters, Ayla C. Higgins and Charlotte M. Higgins, Denver CO; sister-in-law, Sally I. Losey (Clyde E.), Biloxi MS; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Chief Turnage was preceded by his parents Eleanor M. and Jerry O. Turnage both of St. Augustine, FL. Per Chief Turnage's wishes he will be cremated and his ashes placed in the Memorial Garden at Trinity Episcopal Parish, St. Augustine, FL at a later dateRIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Biloxi, MS is serving the family.