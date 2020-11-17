1/1
Jerry Turnage
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Turnage
On Veterans Day, 11 Nov 2020, QMC (SS) Jerry O. TURNAGE, Jr. USN, Retired, departed on his eternal patrol aboard the USS EVERSAIL. Chief Turnage, 76 yo, proudly served 28 years in the U.S. Navy aboard various submarines on the East and West coasts. In 1989 he retired from the Navy. Prior to moving to Biloxi MS, Chief Turnage and his wife resided for many years in St. Augustine Beach, FL. Chief Turnage is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda R. (Snyder) Turnage, Biloxi MS; daughter, Colleen M. Turnage (Christopher H.) Higgins, Denver CO; granddaughters, Ayla C. Higgins and Charlotte M. Higgins, Denver CO; sister-in-law, Sally I. Losey (Clyde E.), Biloxi MS; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Chief Turnage was preceded by his parents Eleanor M. and Jerry O. Turnage both of St. Augustine, FL. Per Chief Turnage's wishes he will be cremated and his ashes placed in the Memorial Garden at Trinity Episcopal Parish, St. Augustine, FL at a later date
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Biloxi, MS is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Homes
13872 Lemoyne Blvd
Biloxi, MS 39564
(228) 215-8700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The St. Augustine Record

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved