|
|
Jewell Emma Schonder
Jewell Emma Schonder, age 70 of St. Augustine, FL died September 2, 2019 at Flagler Hospital. She was born in Johnson City, TN.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday September 10, 2019 at Craig Funeral Home Chapel, burial will be in Craig Memorial Park. Visitation will be held 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Monday September 9, 2019 at Craig Funeral Home.
She is survived by her husband Charles. Daughter, Bonnie Jackson. Sons: Charles William Schonder, Jr. (Laura), Torey Michael Schonder (Tina). Sister: Marie Brothers: John and Dub Mosier. The Kitchen family and Four grandchildren, Charlie, Bradley, Eric and Chuck. Several great grandchildren. nephews and nieces: Rhonda Murphy, Leslie Schonder and Sheryl Schonder. Brother and Sister in law: Daryl and Nell Ann Arnau.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019