Jewell Emma Schonder, age 70 of St. Augustine, FL died September 2, 2019 at Flagler Hospital. She was born in Johnson City, TN.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday September 10, 2019 at Craig Funeral Home Chapel, burial will be in Craig Memorial Park. Visitation will be held 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Monday September 9, 2019 at Craig Funeral Home.
She is survived by her husband Charles. Daughter, Bonnie Jackson. Sons: Charles William Schonder, Jr. (Laura), Torey Michael Schonder (Tina). Sister: Marie Brothers: John and Dub Mosier. The Kitchen family and Four grandchildren, Charlie, Bradley, Eric and Chuck. Several great grandchildren. nephews and nieces: Rhonda Murphy, Leslie Schonder and Sheryl Schonder. Brother and Sister in law: Daryl and Nell Ann Arnau.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
