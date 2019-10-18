|
|
Jewell Vucinich
In the early nineties Jewel Vucinich also known as "Mrs. V" relocated part time to Gainesville, FL. Weekdays were now devoted to being a fairy godmother to Olivia and Marissa Odom as well as all of their many circles of close friends. Mirroring the same life she once had in Long Island, NY, she once again dedicated her all to the well-being of her new family and friends. Mrs. V soon became well-known for her cooking, volunteering, tutoring, carpooling, fun adventures, and kindness. She loved sharing stories about her own family, her past, life in New York and always talked about the art of polka dancing. Her polish roots really made an impact the first time she made her infamous cabbage rolls which quickly became family favorite; however it was her unconditional love that made her a local celebrity.
Mrs. V became an avid attendee and sports fan at gymnastics meets, cheerleading competitions, volleyball tournaments, and of course Gator games. On her off weekends she went back to St. Augustine to spend time with her children and the love of her life her grandson, Alex Olgesby. As the children got older Mrs. V found other outlets to help others, spread her love and kindness, and give back to the community. She spent her free time and kept busy by volunteering at Flagler Hospital and Lightner Museum. She joined various clubs including the Red Hat Ladies, garden club, and was always the first to join a book club. Mrs. Jewel Vucinich was the epitome of a true angel on earth and we are all blessed to now have her watching over us.
A visitation will be held 2-4pm Tuesday with a prayer service starting at 4 pm at Craig Funeral Home with a reception to follow.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019