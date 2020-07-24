Jim Keyser

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father James L Keyser. He is survived by his 3 children Katie Jamie, and Kieran 6 grandchildren Kim, Mike, Chris, Hailey, Emma, and Maclin, as well as 1 great grandchild Cyrus. When Jim lived in st augustine you could find him on the local courts playing paddle tennis; the language was colorful and the game tense!! Thanks for the memories. July 2 1936-July 23 2020



