Jimmy Pacetti
Jimmy Thomas Pacetti was born June 27th, 1950 at Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine, FL to the late Marvin Matthew and Wilma Dale Leverette Pacetti. He died July 20th, 2020 at St.Vincent's Riverside.
He was preceded in death by his two sisters Rita Haire and Phyllis Moody.
He is survived by his two sons Brian Thomas Pacetti age 38 and Chad Matthew Pacetti age 34, two grandchildren Destiny Cheyenne Pacetti age 20, and Levi Glenn Pacetti age 7 and many loving nieces and a loving nephew.
Jimmy was a loving and supportive father, father-in-law and grandfather. Jimmy served 4 years in the United States Air Force. Afterwards he worked 40 years in the civil service, retiring in 2010. He loved hunting and fishing. He loved going to the hunting camp just to be with his friends even if he didn't hunt at all. He loved family, friends, and most of all God. He had a giving heart and always helped anyone when help was needed. He was a great man with a huge heart. He loved to tell jokes and always make you laugh.
A graveside service will be held 12 PM Wednesday July 29, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Cemetery, Fr. Guy Noonan officiating.
