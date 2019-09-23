|
Jimmy Ray Underwood, Sr
12/07/1941 – 09/20/2019
Jimmy Underwood, a native of Savannah, Georgia, the fifth child of Victor and Eva Underwood, passed away at home on September 20. He relocated his family to St Augustine in 1970 to allow his oldest son to attend Florida School for the Deaf and still live at home.
He was a carpenter and member of The United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America and past Business Agent for Local 1200. He worked on projects across the state including many of the tallest buildings in Jacksonville, various mills and power plants, and local projects at Marineland, FSDB and Flagler College and Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah. When he wasn't working, he could be found spending time with his family. He enjoyed fishing, golf, playing his guitar, coaching Little League baseball, and taking your money at the poker table – always the jokester.
He was a 50-year member of the Grand Lodge of Georgia F&AM Zerubbabel 15 Lodge, Savannah, and a member of the St. Augustine Shrine Club.
He is predeceased by his parents and by siblings Bobby Underwood, Anne Robinson, Jackie Beasley, Ronald Underwood, and Betty Underwood. Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years Patricia, daughter Rena' (Jim) Hart, sons Jimmy (Stacey) Underwood Jr and William (Cindy) Underwood, granddaughters Stephanie (Bo) Bozard, Natalie (Aaron) Braddock, Ashley (Justin) Keenan, and Kammy Underwood, four great-grandsons, and one great-granddaughter.
Visitation will be held 5:00 PM Thursday September 26, 2019, at Craig Funeral Home Chapel with services to follow at 6:00. Burial will be 11:00 AM Saturday September 28, 2019, at Greenwich Cemetery in Savannah, Georgia.
The family would like to thank Drs Whitlock, Baker, Prakash, and Jayachandra for the quality care they provided.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jimmy's memory to or .
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019