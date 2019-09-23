Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
5:00 PM
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenwich Cemetery
Savannah, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Underwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy Ray Underwood Sr.


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmy Ray Underwood Sr. Obituary
Jimmy Ray Underwood, Sr
JIMMY RAY UNDERWOOD, SR
12/07/1941 – 09/20/2019
Jimmy Underwood, a native of Savannah, Georgia, the fifth child of Victor and Eva Underwood, passed away at home on September 20. He relocated his family to St Augustine in 1970 to allow his oldest son to attend Florida School for the Deaf and still live at home.
He was a carpenter and member of The United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America and past Business Agent for Local 1200. He worked on projects across the state including many of the tallest buildings in Jacksonville, various mills and power plants, and local projects at Marineland, FSDB and Flagler College and Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah. When he wasn't working, he could be found spending time with his family. He enjoyed fishing, golf, playing his guitar, coaching Little League baseball, and taking your money at the poker table – always the jokester.
He was a 50-year member of the Grand Lodge of Georgia F&AM Zerubbabel 15 Lodge, Savannah, and a member of the St. Augustine Shrine Club.
He is predeceased by his parents and by siblings Bobby Underwood, Anne Robinson, Jackie Beasley, Ronald Underwood, and Betty Underwood. Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years Patricia, daughter Rena' (Jim) Hart, sons Jimmy (Stacey) Underwood Jr and William (Cindy) Underwood, granddaughters Stephanie (Bo) Bozard, Natalie (Aaron) Braddock, Ashley (Justin) Keenan, and Kammy Underwood, four great-grandsons, and one great-granddaughter.
Visitation will be held 5:00 PM Thursday September 26, 2019, at Craig Funeral Home Chapel with services to follow at 6:00. Burial will be 11:00 AM Saturday September 28, 2019, at Greenwich Cemetery in Savannah, Georgia.
The family would like to thank Drs Whitlock, Baker, Prakash, and Jayachandra for the quality care they provided.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jimmy's memory to or .

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
Download Now