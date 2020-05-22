Jo Ann WeeksJo Ann Weeks, age 80 of St. Augustine, FL passed away May 17, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. She was born in Duval County to Shelby and Viola Singleton. She was a longtime member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church.Graveside memorial services in San Lorenzo Cemetery will be Private, Rev. Fr. Arbo Lekule officiant.She was preceded in death by her sister Inez PelligrinoShe is survived by her husband of 60 years, Carl. Daughters: Gloria Weeks Clark and Betty Weeks Johnson. Sons: Randy Leonard Weeks and Roger Weeks. Sisters: Betty Jo Todd, Barbara Jean Singleton, and Hope V. Baker. Brothers: Bobby Singleton and Tommy Singleton. 12 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.