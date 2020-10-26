Joan Buffinton Wylie
Joan Buffinton Wylie, age 76, of St. Augustine, passed away on October 18, 2020 at the Bailey Center in St. Augustine after battling a rare blood disease. Born in Providence, Rhode Island on December 22nd, 1943, she grew up in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. She moved to Saint Augustine in the late 1990s. She attended the Reid Hall School in Paris, France and Katherine Gibbs in Boston. She worked for W.R. Grace in New York and various other businesses until her retirement. She had many passions in her life including, collecting memorabilia, reading mystery novels, watching favorite television programs, shopping with John and her nieces and most of all caring for animals, particularly dogs and cats. She enjoyed talking with her family and friends in person or on the phone. She had a great admiration for the actress Marilyn Monroe and closely resembled her at one point in her life. Joan was an extra in the movie Mystic Pizza and that thrilled her. She will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Bradford Buffinton, her mother, Eleanor McMann Welch and her stepfather, Homer H. Sumner. Joan is survived by her partner of thirty one years, John DiRaffaele; brothers, Bruce Buffinton (Natalie Spencer), Robert Buffinton (Kristin); sisters, Lee Dunn (Bro), Carol Buffinton (Ed Wastell), Susan Dewey (Steve), Cynsie Broda (Jim); nieces, Bonnie Buffinton, Holly Buffinton, and a nephew, Mark Buffinton.
A celebration of Joan's life will be held at a later date due to the Coronavirus pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the S.P.C.A., any organization for the homeless, or your favorite charity
.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.