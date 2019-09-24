|
Joan Elaine Wright
Joan Elaine Wright, age 54, of St. Augustine passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at her residence. Joan was a native and lifelong resident of St. Augustine, daughter of the late Doyle and Mary Solana. She attended school in the St. Johns County School System and later went to work as a machine operator at Vinyl Industrial Products in St. Augustine. After VIP closed, Joan worked in the bakery at WalMart. Joan was a wonderful wife and raised a family of 4 children and 2 grandchildren. The greatest joy in her life was spending time with, and caring for her family. She was an avid Florida Gator football fan and enjoyed following the career of Dale Earnhardt. She was a member of the Family Worship Center.
Joan is survived by her husband of 27 years, Bruce "Magoo" Wright of St. Augustine; daughter, Brittany Tipton of St. Augustine; sons, Ryan Wright (Danielle), Phillip Wright (Julie), and Robert Wright (Caitlyn) all of St. Augustine; sisters, Diana Kinlaw (Russell) and Susan Norwood (Robert) both of St. Augustine; brothers, Eddie Gorum (Michele) of Clermont and Joseph Ratliff (Donna) of Tennessee; grandchildren, Mikey, Austin, Cody, Landon, Parker, Payton, and one grandson on the way. She is preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Edward Gorum.
Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home with Bishop Lavoy Newton officiating. A committal service and interment will follow at San Lorenzo Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home.
St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019