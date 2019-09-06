|
|
Joan Holub
Joan Beaton Holub was born August 12, 1932 in Derby Connecticut. She passed away August 31, 2019 at home in St. Augustine, Crescent Beach. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Frank (Bo) Holub, daughter Lauren Holub Clark, son David Holub, bonus-daughter Rita Barrett, grand-daughters Julia and Maria, great-grand sons and daughters, Luciano, Cesare, Kryder and Kyera, as well as her sister and brother, Mary Jane Snodgrass and Jack Beaton, plus numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Marguerite (Babe) Beaton, brother George and sisters Marguerite, Barbara and Muriel. She was a loving devoted wife; an excellent cook and she hosted many gatherings for her neighborhood and friends. She resided in her beachfront dream home 36 years and considered her neighbors, old and new, her extended family. Always an avid reader, Joan loved volunteering at varies local libraries and reading stories to children. She brought joy to everyone's life. Joan's life will be celebrated by her family and friends at a later date.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019