|
|
Joan Janet (Davidson) Binz
Joan Janet (Davidson) Binz passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019. She was born on Long Island, NY, the daughter of John W. Davidson, Jr. and Janet A. Davidson, both deceased. Joan obtained her bachelor's degree from Drew University and master's in education from Salisbury University. She enjoyed a fulfilling career in early childhood education for over twenty-five years.
She leaves memories to be cherished by her husband, Arthur; her devoted sister, Patricia Johnson; her beloved daughter, Wendy and son-in-law, Westley Chapman; her son, David Binz; her precious grandchildren, Kendal, Taylor and Dean; other relatives, friends and her adored Welsh Corgi, Belle.
A private beach service will be held. Those wishing to honor Joan's memory may make a donation to the Alzheimer Foundation, The or a Safe Animal Shelter of their choice.
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 22 to May 26, 2019