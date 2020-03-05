|
|
Joan L. Van Scoy
Joan Lorraine Van Scoy passed away on March 4, 2020 at The Clyde E. Lassen State Veterans' Nursing Home in St. Augustine, FL after a long illness. She was 90 years old. Joan was pre-deceased by her twin sister Jane in December, 2019.
Joan was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Army Women's Medical Specialist Corps in 1951, along with her sister Jane. As the first twins to be sworn-in as officers in the corps, the Army leveraged the novelty of twins entering the service to generate publicity in support of their recruitment efforts. An article in The New York Times on July 21, 1951 memorializes their swearing-in by Brigadier General William Shambora, First Army Surgeon, at a ceremony held in lower Manhattan. Following is an excerpt:
"Although the sisters wore identical coolie hats and flat-heeled shoes, their sheer navy blue dresses were of different style. Asked if their new Army uniforms would thwart their individuality, Joan replied: 'No, because we have different personalities. Jane is a little more serious.'"
Joan retired from the Air Force as a Lt. Colonel in 1971.
Joan was born on Long Island, NY in 1929, where she lived with her parents and four siblings in Squiretown (Hampton Bays) until she (and Jane) left home for college at New York State Teachers College in Cortland, NY (now SUNY Cortland). She will return to Hampton Bays to her final resting place near her parents, her sister Jane, and her brother Kenneth (Cap).
Joan is survived by her sisters, Lorna Reding and Sheila Dingley, and by her sister-in-law, Elfriede Van Scoy, as well as by many nieces and nephews.
