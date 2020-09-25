Joan M Cleary

On Sunday September 20th, Joan Cleary suddenly passed away in the Flagler Hospital ICU at age 59. Joan was born in Calais Maine to Henry Bailey, and Alma Bailey on January 21st 1961. Joan is survived by her lifelong partner; James Cleary Sr, and her three sons; David Donovan, Jasen Evans, and James Cleary Jr, and her two daughter in laws; Kristen Evans, and Brielinn Cleary. Joan loved to draw, paint, and do different craft projects. Most of all Joan loved her family. In her later days Joan was overjoyed with preparing for her first grandchild who is due December 9th. Joan lived a very full life in her short time. She had her first son David in Brunswick Maine, on January 4th, 1980. On February 28th, 1987, she gave birth to her second son, Jasen Evans in Maricopa, Arizona. Then in August 1989 she met her lifelong partner, James Cleary Sr, then moved to St Augustine, Florida, and they were married on August 26th,1989. On April 30th, 1991 they had their youngest son, James Cleary Jr. Joan was a devoted mother who spent the rest of her life taking care of her family and teaching her kids to always hold each other close. Joan will forever be loved and missed by her family and the people who's lives she touched. Joan was cremated at Flagler Memorial Cremation Society. Her family plans to scatter her ashes at matanzas inlet where she loved to fish with her family.



