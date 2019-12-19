|
Joan S. Darnell
Joan Sandford Darnell, Elkton, FL peacefully departed this life on Friday, December 13, 2019. She was born January 8, 1933, in Drexel Hill, PA to the late Mark Sandford and Mildred Penuel. She moved to St Augustine, FL in June 2005 in her later years. She is preceded in death by her Great Grandson Nathan Winegar. She leaves to cherish her memories: husband, Garnett Ray Darnell; sons: Dale (Marijane) Darnell, IL., Darrell Glen (Alice) Darnell, NC., Dean (Norma) Darnell, MO., daughters: Holly (Jeff) Shumate, Jacksonville, FL., Mary (John) Lightner, GA.; Granddaughter, Tina (Matt) Winegar, 2 Great-Grandsons, Noah and Sam Winegar, TN. and a host of relatives and friends. A thank you to Clyde Lassen State Veterans Nursing Home Staff, Flagler Hospital ICU Staff and Bailey's Hospice Care staff, St. Augustine. She is missed by all who knew her and will live in the hearts of her family and loved ones. Family and friends will gather to celebrate the fullness of her life in Kingsport, TN. with a memorial service and final resting place with her spouse with interment to follow in the East Lawn Funeral Home Memorial Park, Kingsport, TN., at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Joan's name to at
St. Johns Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019