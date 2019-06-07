|
|
Joan Tarsa
Joan S Tarsa, 84 of St Augustine passed away, Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Flagler Hospital. Joan was born on March 9, 1935 to the late James and Betty Sanders. She moved to St Augustine in October of 1999 from Newtown, Ct where she owned, alongside her husband, an Arabian horse farm where they raised Arabian Racing Horses. She had an avid love for horses. She was a social worker for many years helping with at risk children after receiving a Master Degree in Social Services. Joan was extremely independent and never wanted to be burden on anyone. She had a fantastic sense of humor that all who knew her, experienced it more than once. She loved her family and was very well respected among friends and family. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Frederick M Tarsa; nephew, Christopher Sanders and James Sanders; nieces, Sue Barton and Karen Mutter and her beloved horse, Midnight. A graveside service will be 1 P.M. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Craig Memorial Park. St John's Family Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from June 7 to June 9, 2019