JoAnn M'Ree Moore
JoAnn M'Ree Moore passed away on February 9, 2020 at the age of 81. She was born on December 4, 1938 in Cadillac, Michigan. As a mother of three, she was a long time resident of St. Augustine, FL. JoAnn was an employee of FEC Railway and retired after 30 years.
JoAnn was a dedicated mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her daughter Lisa Russo and former husband Walter "Dash" Moore. JoAnn is survived by her sons Colin "C.D." (Beth) of Hastings, FL and Kayle (Leslie) of Jacksonville Beach, FL , her sister Lynda Riley of Lansing Michigan; grandchildren Anastasia Moore Terrell, Page (Chris) Boetel, Colin (Christi) Moore, EvieM'ree Moore, and Korbin Moore; and, her great grandchildren Hailey, MaiaGrayc, Marli, Ryleigh, Kylee, Nataliya, Josephine and Christopher.
In honor of JoAnn, donations may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, apdaparkinson.org.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2020