|
|
Joann Morgan
Joann Morgan, 70, of Fresno, TX, transitioned on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. The daughter of Willie "Jimmy" James and Hattie Smith, she was a native of St. Augustine. She was a graduate of Richard J. Murray High School and the St. Augustine Vo-Tech Center, Cosmetology certification. She was the proud owner and operator of "Total Image" Beauty Salon. Joann was baptized at an early age at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, St. Augustine. She was an active member of Greater Harvest Church, Texas, serving as a Deaconess and Usher Ministry President. In 1993, she was united in marriage to Dennis Morgan and they relocated to Houston, TX where she opened a beauty salon. She retired from the Florida School for the Deaf & Blind, St. Augustine, with over 20 years of service. She enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, cooking, decorating, and watching movies. In addition to her parents, Joann was preceded in eternal rest by her siblings, Leslie Lawrence, Pauline Mumphry, Patricia Dauda, and Mickey Smith.
She leaves to cherish her memory & legacy: daughter, Pastor Beverly (Apostle Sean) Anike, Dallas, TX; granddaughter, Jade James, Houston, TX; 2 sisters, Hattie (Eddie) Floyd, Omosa (Rose) Ade; brother, Jeffery "Duck" (Dina) Smith; special uncle, Charles Sanks, all of St. Augustine; and a host of nieces, cousins and friends.
Visitation: 5-7 p.m., Friday, February 14; Homegoing Service: 2 p.m., Saturday, February 15 at Dawson Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 225 North Orange Street, St. Augustine, FL 32084. Interment: Sanksville Cemetery, St. Augustine. Condolences: Morgan family guestbook at www.flaggserenitychapel.com. Professional arrangements entrusted to Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel, 2400 Madison Street, Palatka, FL.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020