|
|
Joanne G. Edwards-Buck, age 79 of St. Augustine, FL passed away March 12, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. She was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin and had worked the education as an school board administrator.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Monday at Craig Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Craig Memorial Park.
She was preceded in death by a daughter Cynthia Joan Edwards. She is survived by her sisters: Janice Roskopf, Berniece Nowacki and Karen Meillier. Several nieces and nephews also survive her.
Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.craigfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 15 to Mar. 31, 2019