Joanne Harsh Meredith
Joanne Harsh Meredith, 76, of St. Augustine passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. Joanne was born in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on June 17, 1943 to the late Bert and Doris Harsh. Joanne moved to Mundelein, Illinois at a very young age and then to Moultrie, Georgia in grade school. She attended the Women's College of Georgia now called Georgia College. Joanne began work as a flight attendant for Delta Airlines in 1967. In 1968, she met her husband-to-be, John Meredith, at the Kansas City Airport. They were married on November 30, 1968 in Moultrie, Georgia. They lived in South Carolina where they resided for many years before moving to St. Johns County in 1996. Joanne was an active member of Anastasia Baptist Church where she volunteered in the AWANA program and was a life group leader. She truly loved spending time with her family, doing church ministry, sewing and bird watching.
Joanne is survived by her husband of 50 years, 9 months, 17 days, John Meredith; daughters, Amanda Rudeen and Elizabeth Mickler (Sid) both of St. Augustine; sisters, Dianne Harsh Klar (Henry) and Suzanne Harsh Christensen (Andrew) both of Moultrie, Georgia; grandchildren, MerryAshley, Grace Dianne, Tayler Anne, Sid "Bear"; great grandchild, Aubree Grace.
A celebration of Joanne's life will be held at 10 am Friday, September 20, 2019 at Anastasia Baptist Church with Dr. Walter West officiating. IN HONOR OF JOANNE PLEASE WEAR BLUE!! In lieu of flowers, donations in Joanne's memory can be made to: Breast Cancer Support Group, c/o Teresa Dillinger, 603 Mariposa Street, St. Augustine, Florida 32080; or to Pink up the Pace, P.O. Box 840219, St. Augustine, Florida 32080
St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019