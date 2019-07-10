|
|
Joanne Weierbach
Joanne Weierbach, 77, of Hastings passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at Flagler Hospital. Joanne was born on December 18, 1941 to the late Bill and Minnie Meckstroth.
Joanne graduated from Ketterlinus High in 1959. She was an University of Florida Alumni and avid Gator fan, Go Gators! She was an amazing botanist, artist, photographer and naturalist. She loved the beach, the mountains and fishing in her beloved creek. She was a church singles group leader at Anastasia Baptist church where she was a faithful member.
She leaves to cherish her memories her children, Anastasia Otero (David), Anathea Rigsby (Robert); grandchildren, James Fryslie, Andrea Fryslie, Alexander Otero and Christina Otero; great grandchild, Tegan.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations sent to the Betty Griffin House in Joanne's honor.
A celebration of Joanne's life will be 6:30 P.M., Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Anastasia Baptist Church with Pastor Mason Reigger officiating.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from July 10 to July 14, 2019