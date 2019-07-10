Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:30 PM
Anastasia Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Weierbach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne Weierbach

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne Weierbach Obituary
Joanne Weierbach
Joanne Weierbach, 77, of Hastings passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at Flagler Hospital. Joanne was born on December 18, 1941 to the late Bill and Minnie Meckstroth.
Joanne graduated from Ketterlinus High in 1959. She was an University of Florida Alumni and avid Gator fan, Go Gators! She was an amazing botanist, artist, photographer and naturalist. She loved the beach, the mountains and fishing in her beloved creek. She was a church singles group leader at Anastasia Baptist church where she was a faithful member.
She leaves to cherish her memories her children, Anastasia Otero (David), Anathea Rigsby (Robert); grandchildren, James Fryslie, Andrea Fryslie, Alexander Otero and Christina Otero; great grandchild, Tegan.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations sent to the Betty Griffin House in Joanne's honor.
A celebration of Joanne's life will be 6:30 P.M., Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Anastasia Baptist Church with Pastor Mason Reigger officiating.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from July 10 to July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now