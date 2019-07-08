|
Joel Gregory Adams
Joel Gregory Adams, age 71 of St. Augustine, FL passed away peacefully at his home June 29, 2019. He was born in Atlanta, GA. He was in U.S. Navy, retiring after 21 years of service to his country as a Chief Petty Officer. He was employed by Northrop Grumman after retiring from the Navy. He was the son of the late Joseph Sanford Adams, Jr. and the late Mary Louise Adams.
He is survived by his wife, Lynda Sue Adams of St.Augustine; daughter Sarah Jane Hames-Anderson of CA; son Joseph Donavon Hames of Texas; sister Judy A. Thomas of St Augustine; half brother Todd Adams of Dallas, Ga; and half sister Viki Adams of Marietta, GA.
Published in St. Augustine Record from July 8 to July 9, 2019