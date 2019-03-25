|
John Andrew "Drew" Dixon, 37, of St. Augustine, died March 19, 2019 in West Palm Beach, FL.
He was born Nov. 30, 1981 in Valdosta, Georgia, to Catherine Marie Guthrie and John Mark Dixon. He was a gifted musician and wonderful person who loved his family and friends. He was always very gracious, compassionate and had an incredibly kind heart. He was known for having the best taste in music and movies, and was passionate about the production of both. Above all, he loved to laugh and to make other people laugh, too. He was preceded in death by his beloved paternal grandmother, Marian Dixon, and maternal grandfather, Jonathan Guthrie.
He is survived by his parents, Cathy (Guthrie) and Steve Douds of Senoia, Georgia; John and Robin Dixon of Alapaha, Georgai; sister, Kate Douds of San Francisco; three brothers, David Dixon of Valdosta, Caleb Dixon and Cavin Dixon, both of Alapaha; paternal grandparents, Joe and Barbara Dixon of Alapaha; maternal grandmother, Carol Ann Williams of Peachtree City, Georgia; maternal grandparents, Jim and Patty Douds of Peachtree City; paternal grandparents, Richard and Lenna Tucker of Alapaha; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 23, at 2 p.m. at The Bridge Church in Nashville, Georgia, with the Rev. Robby Rowe, Mr. John Reese Franklin, Jr. and Mr. Gregory Ruggiero officiating. Interment will follow in Fletcher Cemetery. Visitation will be held in the church after the service. Memorials can be made to Penfield Christian Homes, 15320 Hwy 129, Alapaha, GA 31622.
St. Augustine Record, 3/25/29
