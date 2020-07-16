John E. "Jack" Wilson, Jr.John E. "Jack" Wilson, Jr., was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on August 17, 1936. Growing up in Spring Lake, a small town just outside of Indianapolis, Jack was the youngest of three children. His father worked for General Motors in Indianapolis. Jack graduated from new Palestine High School and went on to the General Motors Institute in Flint, Michigan, where he graduated in 1958.After graduation, Jack returned to Spring Lake where he married his high school sweetheart Geraldine "Jeri" Martin. Jack and Jeri were blessed to be able to travel together over their 60 years of marriage seeing many parts of the globe. They really enjoyed spending the summer and falls at their cabin in Linville, North Carolina with family and friends. Jack and Jeri also enjoyed Gator Football and Basketball as well as NASCAR racing. Jack owned/sponsored a Corvette Challenge Car driven by Scott Lagasse in the late 80s, and they would travel together to cheer and watch the race together in the team uniforms. Jack served his country for 6 years, joining the Army Reserves. He spent the first 6 months in Missouri before returning home to begin his career in the automotive industry. He quickly progressed and was promoted to assistant body shop manager, then manager in 1960. Jack made a life changing move in 1964 when he became the Service Director for Bill DeFouw Chevrolet in Lafayette, Indiana. Bill DeFouw had a profound effect on Jack, grooming him to one day own his own automotive dealership. Jack moved from Service Director to Sales Manager and was then promoted to General Manager in 1969. In 1970, Jack was actively looking to acquire a General Motors dealership. His former Chevrolet Zone Manager had just moved to the Jacksonville area. They discussed two locations that were available, Melbourne and St. Augustine. Selling the attributes of St. Augustine, was then Mayor John Bailey, Sr., who convinced Jack to choose St. Augustine. On March 17, 1971, Jack acquired Fort Marion Chevrolet-Buick located on San Marco Avenue next to the Mission Nombre de Dios. He moved the facilities to the US 1 location in 1972, opening south US 1 for future development. Jack's early vision was later acknowledged for the growth of south US 1 corridor. Jack retired from the dealership in 1998, when his son Brian purchased the dealerships from him, but he remained highly active in serving this community until the last few year's when Parkinson's grounded him. Impacted by his mentor Bill DeFouw, Jack felt that it was a personal and business obligation to give back to the community. Giving back time, talent and financially has been the family philosophy since 1971. Jack's selfless giving done through the business has impacted many organizations. He has been a strong supporter of education. Serving Flagler College as a Board of Trustee, past president of Friends of Flagler, and past member of the President's Council. He was an early supporter of St. Augustine Vocational Technical Institute, and in various ways to the county's many high schools, middle schools, and elementary schools. The Dealership was awarded in 2002 the State Education Commissioner's business Recognition Award for outstanding support of education. He also has been on the Board of Directors of the Florida Automobile Dealers Association, past Director of First Union National Bank, past president of the YMCA Board of Directors, past president of St. Joseph Academy Advisory Board. In the late 70's Jack was Campaign Chairman for the new St. Joseph Academy High School, which moved the high school from St. George Street to its current location on SR 207. He also headed the YMCA capital campaign to relocate its facilities from Riberia Street to its current location on Pope Road. Jack served on the Director's Board of the Chamber of Commerce of St. Johns County, Big Brothers Big Sisters Advisory Board and was a member and past president of the Cathedral Parish School Advisory Board. He was past campaign chairman for the March of Dimes, past member of the Rotary Club of St. Augustine, member of the Masonic lodge, the Shriners and Elks Club, past president of the St. Augustine Florida Gator Club, and was active in the recovery community for nearly twenty years. For ten years, Jack was involved in the implementation of a prison ministry program for the St. Johns County Sheriff's office. Jack was a member of Good News Presbyterian church since 1991, and a former elder of Flagler Memorial Presbyterian Church. He is survived by two children, Brian L. Wilson (Michelle) of St. Augustine, Florida, and Sheri Wilson Verroi (Mike) of Alpharetta, Georgia. He was extremely proud of his four grandchildren, Jordan Verroi, Alexa Kasper (Chase), Mackenzie Wilson and Madison Wilson. He was pre-deceased by his wife of 60 years Geraldine (Jeri) Wilson in 2019. Flowers are gratefully declined. Donations in his memory can be made to Good News Presbyterian Church, or to the Jeri Wilson Tennis Scholarship at Flagler College. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Jack's many caregivers especially Marie, Harlan, and Anita for the excellent and loving care that Jack received. A celebration of life will be planned as soon as circumstances allow.