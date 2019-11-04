|
John Fulton Kirkwood, Jr.
John Fulton Kirkwood, Jr., age 86, of St. Augustine, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Flagler Hospital with his wife by his side. John was born and grew up in Nashville, Tennessee. He joined the US Air Force and served during the Korean War. It was there that he discovered a passion for aviation and a lifelong vocation. Following his military service, John went to work as an Aircraft Mechanic with American Airlines. He quickly became accomplished in all areas of aircraft maintenance including mechanical, airframe, and electronics. He was one of American Airlines top mechanics spanning a career of 37 years. John met his wife to be, Dianne Harwell, while working at Berry Field in Nashville in 1969. The couple married on October 16, 1970. Together they raised a family of three children as they traveled to places where John was working including New York's LaGuardia, San Diego, and Dallas / Ft. Worth airports. They were able to travel the world, with many adventures After retiring in 1996, John and Dianne retired to St. Augustine. John loved his life in Florida, living on the ocean, fishing and he enjoyed the company of his neighbors. He was deeply loved by his family and friends and will be missed.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Dianne Harwell Kirkwood of St. Augustine; daughter, Beverly Kirkwood Soapes and husband Andy of Eagleville, Tn.; a son, John F. Kirkwood III and wife Judy of Christiana, Tn.; daughter, Amy Dixon and husband Rick of Lavergne, Tn.; grandchildren, Robb, Russ, Josh, Jeremy, Sean, Kaylee; great grandchildren, Tripp, Kyndall, Kynzie.; many niece and nephews and extended family members.
A celebration of life will be held at Ponte Vedra Presbyterian Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory can be made to Ponte Vedra Presbyterian Church, 4510 Palm Valley Rd, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019