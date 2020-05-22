Dr. John G. Lane

Dr. John G. Lane, Jr. went to his heavenly reward on March 31, 2020. When it is safe to do so, a special service will be held to honor his military service as a Lieutenant in both the Navy and Marine Corps, and for his contribution to the medical field and health of others as a private practice pediatrician for over 30 years. His flag will fly in the Avenue of Flags. Dr. Lane was known for his volunteer work and service to his God and fellow man. Details of service will be posted at a later date.



