John Grant Pemberton
John Grant Pemberton passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Monday, Nov 16, 2020, at The Bailey Center. John had battled colon cancer for the last year and a half. John was born in Detroit Michigan, to Donald Grant and Jean Walker Pemberton, on August 30, 1942. He graduated from Wilbur Wright High School, in 1960. While in high school John lettered in Golf. He continued to enjoy playing and watching Golf. He also enjoyed watching pro Football. He was a career over the road Truck Driver, for 40 years. He drove for COA for 8 years, after retiring. That job brought him so much joy as he was able to help others. He was a life long member of the Teamsters, a 20 year member of the Moose, as well as s a 18 year member of The Elks.
John was of Baptist faith and a member of Anastasia Baptist Church for the last 23 years, and was baptized on August 3, 1997, by Rev. Ron Moore
John lived in Michigan until 1983, moving to Florida (first in Cape Coral) and then making his way back to St Augustine where he has lived since 1988.
John's love of life will deeply be missed by all who knew him. His sense of humor and sarcasm will continue to live within us forever. To have known John was to have loved John. John was predeceased, by his parents Donald and Jean Pemberton. His mother-in-law Mary Ruffin Weed. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Carol Pemberton. 2 sons, Donnie Pemberton (Angela), Matthew Pemberton (Candice). 4 grandsons, Jack Terrell, Brody Terrell, London Pemberton, and Gage Pemberton. 2 granddaughters, Ava Terrell and Brookelynn Osteen. As well as many family members and friends. A Celebration of John's life will be 6:30. Monday, Nov 23, 2020 at Anastasia Baptist Church. The family will receive friends beginning at 5:30 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers contributions to be made to Anastasia Baptist Church building fund, 1650 A1A S, St. Augustine, FL 32080 or The Bailey Center, https://www.communityhospice.com/. St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
05:30 PM
Anastasia Baptist Church
NOV
23
Celebration of Life
06:30 PM
Anastasia Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
