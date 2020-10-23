John H. Danahy, Jr.
John Harold Danahy, Jr., 86, St. Augustine, FL, returned home to the Lord Thursday, October 22, 2020, surrounded by his family that dearly loved him.
A graduate of Florida State University, John was employed as a regional trainer with New York Life Insurance Company, in New York City, NY, and as international director of training for American Life Insurance Company, Wilmington, DE. He worked for Cowan Financial Group, St. Augustine, until he retired.
Community service included: St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Shop volunteer; St. Gerard House, volunteer and board member; Knights of Columbus, Florida State Council 611; Toastmasters International, charter member of the ALICO Toastmasters Club and St. Augustine Toastmasters; founding board member of the North Davis Shores Community Association; member of the St. Augustine Cathedral Basilica Choir, and member and President of the St. Augustine Community Chorus.
John was a prolific, humorous, and often opinionated, writer who enjoyed submitting letters to the editor of The St. Augustine Record newspaper.
John was a frequent cantor at Cathedral Mass, weddings and funerals. From soloing in the Handel's Messiah Christmas concert to singing and dancing as Tevye in an amusing rendition of Fiddler on the Roof, John's performances never failed to please.
John will be remembered as an entertaining and provocative communicator, a loving father, devoted husband, humble Catholic and community servant. His twinkling blue eyes, the smile that often teased the corners of his mouth in conversation, and his wise counsel will be treasured and missed.
John is predeceased by his parents, John Harold and Agnes Danahy, his brother, Bill Danahy, and sister Carol Danahy.
He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 63 years, Patricia; two sons, John Harold "Jack" Danahy III, Ronkonkoma, N.Y., Stephen Danahy (fiancée Dianna Hawley, daughter Amanda Hawley), Oshkosh, WI; daughters Catharine (John) Penn, Theresa (Joe) Segal, both of St. Augustine, and Patsy (Grady) Heiss, Largo, FL; as well as grandchildren Holly Nacol, St. Augustine, Ivy Nacol, Portland, OR, Joanna (Cameron) Robert, Jacksonville, Robert Heiss, Largo and Ava Heiss, New Castle, DE
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at the St. Augustine Cathedral Basilica at 9 a.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020. Interment will take place at San Lorenzo Cemetery in a private service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's name to Community Hospice. View a complete version of the obituary at www.craigfuneralhome.com