Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 3, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Anastasia Catholic Church
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
5:30 PM
St. Anastasia Catholic Church
John Joseph "Jack" Preston Sr Obituary
John "Jack" Joseph Preston, Sr., 91, of St. Augustine, FL passed away on April 26, 2019. Born on August 9, 1927 in Columbus, Ohio, he and his family moved to Florida in 1983. He was married to his lifelong sweetheart, Rose Marie (Dixon) Preston for 67 years. They belonged to St. Anastasia Catholic Church.
Jack is preceded in death by his son John Joseph Preston, Jr. Mr. Preston will be missed by his wife Rose, daughter Robin Preston Major (Anthony), son David Lee Preston, daughter-in-law Chris Preston, five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and countless friends and extended family.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Anastasia Catholic Church on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 9:00 AM. A niche blessing will be held at St. Anastasia Catholic Church on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 5:30 PM.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 2 to May 31, 2019
