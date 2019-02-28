|
John Joseph Whelan was born in the Bronx, NY on December 4, 1941 to Harold Whelan and Frances Rief Whelan. He grew up with five siblings in Long Island-Ronkonkoma, NY. He graduated from Sayville High School in 1959. He belonged to the National Guard in Smithtown, NY from 1963-1967. He attended CW Post University on a football scholarship and also played lacrosse. In 1963, he graduated with a Bachelors in Accounting and became a CPA from the American Institute in September 1973. John started working for Pan American Airlines and Arthur Anderson CPA firm in Manhattan NY. He was hired as head of Accounting at Steego Auto Parts in 1971 and moved to Palm Beach County Fl in 1972. He retired after working over 30 years as Corporate Secretary of JM Family Enterprises in Deerfield Beach Fl. John also volunteered & supported the Youth Automotive School. He then moved to St Augustine and lived there for 13 years before passing away on February 19, 2019. John is survived by his children Kellie Johnson of Boynton Beach, Tim Whelan of North Palm Beach, Mollie Phelps of Maryland from his marriage to Jacqueline Routon Whelan, his brothers, Pat Whelan of West Virginia, Kevin Whelan of St Augustine Beach, his sisters Elizabeth Wilson of Texas, Erin Massey of West Virginia, seven grandchildren, nieces, nephews, long term companion Jane Campbell and family with devoted dogs Mugsy and Vernon.
In lieu of flowers we ask for donations in his name to the Youth Automotive Training Center 399 SW 3rd Ave. Deerfield Beach FL 33441 yatc.org
A niche blessing will be 10 AM Saturday, March 2 at St Anastasia Catholic Church, 5205 A1A, St. Augustine, FL (Look for the Northern stained glass columbarium - left of church)
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements. (www.craigfuneralhome.com)
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 28 to Mar. 28, 2019