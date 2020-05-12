John L. "Jack" Weedman
John L. (Jack) Weedman, 83, life-long resident of St. Augustine, Florida, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Flagler Hospital. He loved his family and the Lord. He was a member of Ancient City Baptist Church during his youth and a member of Anastasia Baptist Church since the mid 1970's. He was a dedicated and faithful servant and served many years as lead usher among other things, never seeking recognition, but did all things with humility.
Jack was an alumni of Ketterlinus High School graduating in 1954. He worked at Setzer's grocery store during high school and soon after graduation bought a new '55 Chevy. He hopped up the engine and enjoyed drag racing on a quarter-mile track and other undesignated places (like Lew Boulevard) with other like-minded guys. He enjoyed team bowling, and slow-pitch softball with the local church league and the Men's Softball League for many years as a pitcher.
Jack was a printer by trade. At the age of 17, he began his career as an apprentice at the Record Press of St. Augustine until it closed, at which time he was employed with the National Cash Register Paper Slitting Division in Jacksonville for 17 years. He then worked at Townett Press in St. Augustine with several of his former NCR co-workers from 1976 until it closed in 2014 and he retired. He was a proud Military Veteran having served nine years in the Florida National Guard in St. Augustine's Battery B unit.
Jack was a skilled mechanic and talented craftsman who knitted many fishing nets, a craft handed down from St. Augustine's earliest settlers. He introduced his two sons to the art of building model airplanes and model rockets, and built furniture for their room and a cradle for his daughter's dolls. He built his own fishing boat by hand and also built several boats of the same design for Devil's Elbow Fish Camp. Jack loved nothing better than the serenity of fishing in a secluded creek. He loved to gig flounder and all his children enjoyed riding the bow of the boat and shining the lantern for him. He also loved surf fishing, casting the net for mullet, and shrimping on the St. Johns River. He always kept the family freezer well stocked with seafood. Jack also enjoyed football and was an avid fan of St. Augustine High School where he worked the sidelines moving the chains for the team in his retirement years.
He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, parents John M. and Cleo Carter Weedman and one nephew, Robbie Weedman. He is survived by his daughter Cindy Strickland, sons Tommy Weedman (Trisha), Lynn Weedman (Cindy R.), his former wife and mother of his children Nell Porter, and his brother Rick Weedman. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, one uncle, Gene Carter, nieces Kim and Kelli Weedman, and stepdaughter Cindy Craig and her three children.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday May 15, 2020 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. In keeping with the CDC Coronavirus guidelines we will restrict the number of guest to 10 persons at a time in the chapel. We ask that guests with a surnames beginning with letters A-M come between 5:00 – 6:30, and guest with surnames beginning with letters N-Z come between 6:30 – 8:00. If you are at high risk or feeling ill, please stay home.
A funeral service will be held privately at 10:00 a.m. Saturday May 16, 2020 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home and will be broadcast live via www.facebook.com/stjohnsfamilyfuneralhome.com Interment will be in Craig Memorial Park.
Flowers are gratefully declined and those wishing may make a contribution in his memory to Anastasia Baptist Church Building Campaign 4 Generations to Come, 1650 A1A South, St. Augustine, FL 32080
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 12 to May 13, 2020.