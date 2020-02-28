|
John "Mitch" M. Kolesaire
Mitch passed away Feb. 21, 2020 from cardiac arrest at age 64. He was born in Hackensack, NJ on Sept. 13, 1955 and is survived by his wife Sheila (nee Gies) to whom he was married for 13 years; his beloved daughter Kaitlyn of Atlanta; his sister Susan and brother Gary (Barbara), nephews Scotty and Timmy; his brother-in-law Douglas Gies (Rebecca Bays); niece Emma; sister-in-law Barbara Stevenson (Laurie); nephew Matt and niece Moira Sherman (Steven); great nephew Aaron and great niece Emily.
Mitch never met a stranger. He was outgoing, funny, and cared deeply about helping people. It was his personality to shine a bright positive light wherever he went.
His great loves in life were his faith, family, music and swimming.
He taught himself the upright bass in his 40s and became a leader of the Full Count Big Band in NJ with sax player Ken Fink. He joined the St. Augustine Orchestra in 2013 after moving to Ponte Vedra Beach, and became its principal upright bass player. He served on its Board of Directors for many years and as Chairman since 2017. He was an advocate of the newly created Epicenter Alliance to build a performance hall in St. Augustine.
Mitch met the current president of the St. Augustine Community Chorus at a farmer's market (as was his way to meet people everywhere he went) and went on to forge a strong collaborative relationship with the Chorus including actively supporting their 70th anniversary with a gala and a joint concert.
He played in the pit of the Limelight Theatre for its recent performance of Cabaret; had just joined a new rock group called Magnifico; and performed when needed for various local churches including his own. He also taught music lessons from his home to middle and high school students and was a coach, mentor and cheerleader for their pursuit of music, even going on a road trip with a family to select a bass for their son. He was pleased to support Landrum Middle School and Ponte Vedra High School and went to listen and help music students with their technique and music theory. His most recent road trip was a personal one to attend the International Society of Bassists Convention in Indiana last June.
Mitch loved that his family played instruments, and he liked nothing more than gathering with his family to play: Mitch and his sister-in-law Rebecca on cello, his niece Emma on violin or mandolin, and his brothers-in-law Douglas and Laurie on violins. The three men were affectionately called "Shirley's Boys" in remembrance of his mother-in-law Shirley Gies, as they loved playing for her. Mitch also played electric bass, acoustic guitar and saxophone.
Mitch swam his whole life. It was his passion even as a youngster. He swam his first mile at age 5. He was a 4-time National YMCA Swim Champion in high school in NJ. He was elected team captain of the Ridgewood Y Swim Team his senior year. Mitch went to UNC Chapel Hill on a swimming scholarship, became captain of the team, and made his first Senior National qualifying time there. The 200 Backstroke was his specialty. He had swum the early part of a summer with the Fort Lauderdale Swim Team, but felt he wasn't in good enough shape when he came home and had under three weeks to get ready for a Regional Championship at Brown University. When he finished the 200 Back under the Senior National qualifying time, he said "I knew I wasn't in good enough shape to do that, but Jesus was actually on my shoulder giving me the strength throughout the whole race." More recently, he decided on the spur of the moment to join in a 1-mile ocean swim off Long Beach Island, NJ.
Mitch and his wife attended Zion Lutheran Church in Long Valley NJ where they had their first date; and joined Lord of Life Lutheran Church when they moved to Ponte Vedra Beach in 2012, loving the humble little church and its congregation. Mitch quickly became a servant leader, overseeing property maintenance on the church Council, and then becoming the Council Vice President and President for many years. He supported the music ministry as well. He was happy to build a large new storage shed for the church with his friend Jacob Whitney. One time a destitute man turned up looking for help to get back to a motel in Jacksonville; Mitch left the service, drove him back and paid for his lodging for a few days on behalf of the church. This is what Mitch did.
Mitch spent much of his career in the pharmaceutical industry as an analyst, market researcher, and later a consultant. He followed his wife to Florida for her career in 2012 and ceased his professional work. He loved Florida, and his life these last 8 years has been rich with experiences and friendships. He regretted nothing in his life.
A funeral will be held March 14 at 4 p.m. at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 276 N. Roscoe Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach, with a celebration of his life following. At a later date, his ashes will be scattered in the water off Long Beach Island, NJ, where his family has had a beach home since the 1950s.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Augustine Orchestra are welcomed to create a legacy in his name: St. Augustine Orchestra, P.O. Box 2163, St. Augustine Fl 32084.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020