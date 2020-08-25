1/
John Manucy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Manucy
John Ferrell Manucy, passed away August 23, 2020 at Kindred Care in Green Cove Springs. Ferrell of Menorcan heritage was one of 14 children born to Holstead and Beatrice Manucy on August 22, 1952 in St. Augustine, Florida. For many years he worked with his brothers training and racing quarter horses.
He is survived by two sons: Richard (Julie) Manucy and James Manucy both of St. Augustine; Four grand-daughters who lovingly called him Poppa; Taylor, Tiffany, Samantha and Catilynn; four great- grandchildren; Nevaeh, Mason, Cole and Colton; brothers, Tommy Manucy of St. Augustine and Gene Manucy (Marsha) of Ocala, FL; sisters, Bonnie Decker(Kenny)of Louisiana and Sharon Durham of St. Augustine as well as a large extended family, numerous cousins, nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by sisters, Catherine, Linda, Beatrice, Shelia, and Janice; brothers, Donald, Douglas, Kenny and Paul.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The St. Augustine Record

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved