John Manucy

John ManucyJohn Ferrell Manucy, passed away August 23, 2020 at Kindred Care in Green Cove Springs. Ferrell of Menorcan heritage was one of 14 children born to Holstead and Beatrice Manucy on August 22, 1952 in St. Augustine, Florida. For many years he worked with his brothers training and racing quarter horses.He is survived by two sons: Richard (Julie) Manucy and James Manucy both of St. Augustine; Four grand-daughters who lovingly called him Poppa; Taylor, Tiffany, Samantha and Catilynn; four great- grandchildren; Nevaeh, Mason, Cole and Colton; brothers, Tommy Manucy of St. Augustine and Gene Manucy (Marsha) of Ocala, FL; sisters, Bonnie Decker(Kenny)of Louisiana and Sharon Durham of St. Augustine as well as a large extended family, numerous cousins, nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by sisters, Catherine, Linda, Beatrice, Shelia, and Janice; brothers, Donald, Douglas, Kenny and Paul.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.