John Marshall Collins
John M. Collins, age 78, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. Born in Albion, Illinois, He proudly served in the U.S. Navy as a Hospital Corpsman, retiring after 25 years as a Chief Petty Officer in 1986.
He is survived by his wife, Joan of 47 years; son, Jonathan (Jamie); daughters, Angela, Lori, Laurel and Joann; his "favorite" sons-in-law from California, Illinois, and Texas; 13 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. He is also survived by his sister, Sandra; brother, Robert and their families.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Cathryn and Doyle Collins and son, Edward Collins.
He will be laid to rest at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola at a later date.
"HAVE A FINE NAVY DAY"
St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019