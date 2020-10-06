John Michael Hudson
John Michael Hudson, 76, of St. Augustine, FL passed away at his home on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Brooks Hudson. John is survived by his niece, Lisa Hudson Hodgkins, nephews, Donn Michael Hudson, Brett Hudson, Scott Hudson and James Hudson.
John was born in Midway, Alabama, attended schools in Palatka, FL and graduated from Troy State College, Alabama. He joined the Air Force and served as an Air Traffic Controller during the Vietnam Era. His working career involving management in the steel mill industry.
At John's request there will be no public service. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Wounded Warrior
Fund.