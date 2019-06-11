|
John Mullaney
John J. Mullaney, age 86 passed away at the Bailey Center in St. Augustine, Florida on June 6, 2019, surrounded by his family.
John was the loving husband of Diane C. Mullaney, father of Mike J. Mullaney and John M. Mullaney and grandfather of Miller P. Mullaney and Megan E. Mullaney (son and daughter of John and Jodi).
John was born in Quincy, Massachusetts in 1932 and was one of five children of Thomas and Bertha Mullaney. He had one sister, Fran Babcock (deceased) and is survived by his three brothers Bob, Larry and Paul.
John was a proud Army Veteran and was drafted in 1952 during the Korean War working as a mechanic in the motorcade and playing football at Fort Dix, New Jersey. He later attended General Motors Institute in Flint Michigan on the GI Bill. John was a true "car guy" and joined Buick Motor Company, working his way up the ladder to Zone Manager of New York City. Through hard work, savings and help from his wife, John became a Buick dealer in Doylestown, PA in the mid 1970's (Frankenfield Buick, Pontiac). John loved the auto business since it allowed him to travel with his wife and family. He retired at the age of 60 and for a period of time lived both in Florida and Cape Cod Mass., enjoying his golden years.
John loved food, travel and big band jazz. He cherished watching all sports and especially loved the outdoors. He spent many years of his life hunting deer in Bucks County Pa and catching Striped Bass on Cape Cod with his brother Larry and son Mike. John adored the ocean and spending time watching the boats and fishing at Matanzas Inlet in St. Augustine.
John was a true gentleman and "people person." He was known for providing good advice to his colleagues, friends and family on a variety of topics. He was always willing to share his experience and knowledge when asked. John was also a very proud father and grandfather and loved sharing positive accolades about his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed! May he rest in peace and God bless his soul!
Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the VFW: https://heroes.vfw.org/page/21776/donate/1?ea.tracking.id=homepage
Click: Yes, this is an honor/memorial gift: John J. Mullaney
And if you would like VFW to send a letter acknowledging your gift:
John and Jodi Mullaney
2708 Shawnee Way
St. Johns, FL 32259
Published in St. Augustine Record from June 11 to June 16, 2019