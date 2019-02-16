|
|
John P. Wilson of St. Augustine went home to Jesus on February 13 th . He grew up in Cleveland, Ohio before moving to St. Augustine in 1998. He was a nurse for 20 years. He also was a member of the Freemasonry Society.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Terry Wilson. He is survived by his daughter Teralee Elbasri (Mohamed), and 3 sons, Jon (Nicole), Brandon (Jenny), and Adam (Brooke). He is also survived by 13 grandchildren Allison, Drew, Noelle, Kayla, Bailey, Noah, Brooklynn, Jade, Camryn, Brylee, Natalye, Maysa and Ryan and Brother Carlton and Sister Carol, many nieces and nephews. He is Preceded in death by his Parents John and Ruth Wilson, Brother David and Grandson Isaac Elbasri.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 16 to Mar. 16, 2019