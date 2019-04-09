|
John Patrick Gleason Jr. of St Augustine was carried to Heaven on angels wings to be with his Lord on March 30, 2019 in the Bahamas. He leaves to cherish his memories his beloved wife of 48 years, Maria, his two loving sons and daughter, their spouses and four cherished grandchildren. John was a man of honor, character and strong faith and above all else he found the most joy in his family. The greatest gift he left his family and every life he touched was all of life's important lessons and his words of wisdom and love. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at St Johns Family Funeral Home 385 State Road 207, St Augustine, Florida. A celebration of Johns' life will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Roman Catholic Church 5950 State Road 16, St Augustine, Fl 32092. His life was a blessing. His memory will be a treasure. He is loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure, may he rest in peace. St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 9 to Apr. 30, 2019