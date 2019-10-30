|
John R. Nauright Jr.
John R. Nauright, Jr. (Jack) passed away recently. He was born and raised in St. Augustine.
Dr. Nauright graduated from Ketterlinus High in 1953, University of Florida in 1957 with B.S. chemical engineering, and graduate degrees from the University of Georgia.
He served his country as an officer in the US Army.
He is survived by his wife Deven Sauvigné Nauright, his sister Glenda Arnett, three children and grandchildren.
Jack began his career in engineering and later followed his interest in education administration after his studies at University of Georgia.
There will be a Memorial and Blessing of the Ashes on Monday, November 4 at 1:00 p.m.at the Club House of the Villages of Vilano, 3942 A1A South, St. Augustine. Bishop Chalfant will preside.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019