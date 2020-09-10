John R. ReynaJohn R Reyna, 85, passed away at the Daytona Beach Health and Rehab on the morning of Thursday September 3rd 2020 after a prolonged illness. He was born in Ithaca, New York, July 31st 1935. John was a graduate of Cornell University in 1961. During his youth he built and raced stock cars throughout the state of New York and was a lifelong Nascar fan. While living in Douglas Georgia he built and ran The Town House Restaurant. After many years with Beaver Street Fisheries in Jacksonville Florida he retired from management in 2013.John leaves behind his wife, Michelle, and three grown children. Tony (Lila)Reyna, of Nevada City ,California, and two daughters, Colleen (Tim) Lupo and Bonnie Reyna Ithaca, New York, six grandchildren and one great grandchild. John was a member of our Lady of Good Counsel Church and no services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers please consider offering a donation to Kindred Hospice in John's name.