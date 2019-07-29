|
|
John Russell
John Henry Russell III, age 60, of St. Augustine, passed away on June 26, 2019 at Baptist Medical Center South in Jacksonville, Florida. Born in Natick, Massachusetts John grew up in Brookline (Boston) MA and moved to St Augustine, Florida at the age of 15. John joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 17 with permission from his mother. He returned to St. Augustine following his discharge from the Navy and lived in Pennsylvania for a short time. John worked in many occupations during his life including plumbing, water treatment operations and building trusses. Most recently, he was an Owner/Operator truck driver. John was a Harley Davidson motorcycles fanatic, who rode and built his own bikes. He was of the Christian faith and attended Anastasia Baptist Church and Family Worship Center.
He is survived by his daughter, Molly Kate Russell of St Augustine, FL; former wife of 31 years, Sally Ann Russell also of St Augustine; sisters, Cheryl Buck (Rich) of Palm Coast, FL, Mary Tyler (Mark) of St Augustine, Connie Thurmond of Huston, Tx, Signa Miles (Jerry) of Mississippi; brother, Ronnie Chesnut (Cindy) of Cross City, FL; friend, Deborah Waylett and her son Brandon Waylett both of St Augustine.
A memorial service will be held at 5:30 pm on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from July 29 to July 31, 2019