Home

POWERED BY

Services
Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel - Palatka
2400 Madison Street
Palatka, FL 32177
(386) 312-0444
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
222 Riberia St.
St. Augustine, FL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
The Lord's Temple City of Refuge
140 Gilmore St.
Hastings, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Singleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Singleton Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Singleton Jr. Obituary
John Singleton, Jr., 77, of St. Augustine, transitioned on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. The son of John and Francis Singleton, Sr., he was a native of Hastings. He was a 1960 graduate of R. J. Murray High School, St. Augustine and in 1965, earned a B.S. degree in Education and Business Administration at FL Memorial University, Miami. In 1961, John commenced teaching in Putnam County and Duval County. In the mid-1960s, John changed careers and became a licensed insurance agent. In 1980, he decided to engage in public administration, employed by the Putnam County Community Action Agency. He was a member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and earned numerous certifications in human resources, grant writing, and grant management. In his leisure time, he enjoyed farming and writing grants for his friends and family. 
He leaves to cherish his memories: former wife and dear friend, Doris Humphrey, Palatka; together with their four children, Jacqueline (Lewis) Richardson, Gainesville; John (Angela) Singleton, III, Orlando; Adrian (Robin) Singleton, Jacksonville; Andre (Darcy) Singleton, Tampa; 7 grandchildren; 2 great- grandchildren, brother, Henry (Brenda) Singleton, Port St. Lucie; sister, Jannie (Horace) Young, Jacksonville; and other relatives and friends.
Public visitation: 6-8 p.m., Friday, April 19 at Bethel Baptist Church, 222 Riberia St., St. Augustine. Celebration of John's Life: 2 p.m., Saturday, April 20 at The Lord's Temple City of Refuge, 140 Gilmore St., Hastings, Bishop Thomas Cave, III, Pastor. John's pastor, Rev. Sidney Hardy, is the eulogist. Interment: Oak Hill West Cemetery, Palatka. Online condolences: www.flaggserenitychapel.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel, 2400 Madison Street, Palatka, Florida 32177.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now