John Singleton, Jr., 77, of St. Augustine, transitioned on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. The son of John and Francis Singleton, Sr., he was a native of Hastings. He was a 1960 graduate of R. J. Murray High School, St. Augustine and in 1965, earned a B.S. degree in Education and Business Administration at FL Memorial University, Miami. In 1961, John commenced teaching in Putnam County and Duval County. In the mid-1960s, John changed careers and became a licensed insurance agent. In 1980, he decided to engage in public administration, employed by the Putnam County Community Action Agency. He was a member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and earned numerous certifications in human resources, grant writing, and grant management. In his leisure time, he enjoyed farming and writing grants for his friends and family.
He leaves to cherish his memories: former wife and dear friend, Doris Humphrey, Palatka; together with their four children, Jacqueline (Lewis) Richardson, Gainesville; John (Angela) Singleton, III, Orlando; Adrian (Robin) Singleton, Jacksonville; Andre (Darcy) Singleton, Tampa; 7 grandchildren; 2 great- grandchildren, brother, Henry (Brenda) Singleton, Port St. Lucie; sister, Jannie (Horace) Young, Jacksonville; and other relatives and friends.
Public visitation: 6-8 p.m., Friday, April 19 at Bethel Baptist Church, 222 Riberia St., St. Augustine. Celebration of John's Life: 2 p.m., Saturday, April 20 at The Lord's Temple City of Refuge, 140 Gilmore St., Hastings, Bishop Thomas Cave, III, Pastor. John's pastor, Rev. Sidney Hardy, is the eulogist. Interment: Oak Hill West Cemetery, Palatka. Online condolences: www.flaggserenitychapel.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel, 2400 Madison Street, Palatka, Florida 32177.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Apr. 19, 2019