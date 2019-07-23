|
John Steven Walsh
John passed away peacefully with his family and dogs by his side on July 18 after an extended illness. John started his career with New Jersey Bell and ultimately retired from the Bell South Company after forty years of service. He loved his family, dogs , fishing and handyman projects. John is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Claire Park Walsh, 2 dogs Lily and Muffin, 4 daughters,7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren . His family loved him dearly.
There will be a private family service. The family wants to thank Community Hospice and Palliative Care who were a wonderful support to us all.
Published in St. Augustine Record from July 23 to July 24, 2019