John W. Cozart
John Walter Cozart, 55, St. Johns, passed away unexpectedly on July 2, 2019 at his home. He was born in Akron, Ohio and had resided in Florida since 2000. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, having served during Desert Storm. He worked as a communications engineer for Commtech Wireless until retiring. He was a member of VFW Post 2391 and a member of San Juan del Rio Catholic Church.
A memorial mass will be held 12:30 p.m. Friday July 12, 2019 at San Juan del Rio Catholic Church.
Flowers are gratefully declined and those wishing may make a contribution in his memory to:
Semper Fi Fund
825 College Blvd. Suite 102
PMB 609
Oceanside CA 92057
Electronic donations may be made at:
www.Semperfifund.org/donate
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Cozart; children, Johnathon Thomas Cozart, Makenzi Drew Cozart; all of St. Johns, Kevin Timothy Hopper II, Tampa, FL; sisters, Dorothy and Cindy Cozart, both of Akron, Ohio; brother, Gerald Cozart, Tallmadge, Ohio; grandchildren, Halley Ann Hopper, Kevin Timothy Hopper III, Cayden Elizabeth Hopper, Zachary John Cozart, and Connor Hopper
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from July 10 to July 11, 2019